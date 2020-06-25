Cyrus1980
Attentive service and friendly crew that will help you find what medications will work best for you. Special thanks to Brooke S.
As soon as you walk in the store you're greeted with friendly faces and you know there are smiling faces behind those masks. Everyone is helpful and knowledgeable, able to answer most any question you have. Their products are very high quality and they often have deals. The store is located in the Key Foods plaza across from Target on SR 200, make sure you check them out!