Jubilee923 on November 17, 2019

This dispensary is by far the best out of the bunch. The atmosphere is inviting, clean and safe. My consultant Cassidy was Amazing! She’s knowledgeable and knows what to recommend based on your needs. The whole team from Management to Security is really top notch. I actually drive by three dispensaries to get to this location. They don’t sacrifice quality in their products or service. Highly recommend!