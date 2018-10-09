FloridaG420
We truly appreciate the feedback, see you soon!
This dispensary is by far the best out of the bunch. The atmosphere is inviting, clean and safe. My consultant Cassidy was Amazing! She’s knowledgeable and knows what to recommend based on your needs. The whole team from Management to Security is really top notch. I actually drive by three dispensaries to get to this location. They don’t sacrifice quality in their products or service. Highly recommend!
Your feedback is top-notch! Thank you so much!
This was my first time in a Florida dispensary and the Trulieve Boynton Beach dispensary is now my go to store. I was warmly greeted the minute I walked in the store. Being warmly greeted went a long way in easing my first-time jitters. Sandy was amazing. First, she’s gorgeous and secondly, she has the best product knowledge and advice that best fit my needs. Great deals, great staff, and great products.
Your feedback is amazing! Hope to see you soon!
Pre-order for pick up is awesome, vertually no waiting after checking in. Staff knowledgeable and move customers through process quickly.
We sincerely appreciate the kind words!
This is the BEST dispensary in Palm Beach County HANDS down!!!👍🙏 the boynton beach store has wonderful, knowledgeable staff that go above and beyond.👍 trulieve is the dispensary for me.
Your feedback rules! Thank you so much for the kind words!
How come there is no direct phone number ? Why do we have to wait 30 minutes on hold when we call? Bc the website doesn’t give enough descriptions on what is available ? Let’s get it together already ☝️🧐😎 Nice store and friendly people
This was my first time in a dispensary and I can’t believe how incredible the staff was too me! Sean helped my pick out my correct strains for my day to day activities. The service was amazing and they had my in and out super fast. I would definitely recommend this location to any medical card holder. Thanks team!!
We truly appreciate the awesome feedback, GorillaCustoms!
Very helpful and caring staff
Thank you for the kind words, lmlucsc!
Love coming here, the staff is always attentive and friendly! Also will answer any question you have and give you the best advice when you can’t decide what to get. I even had orders ready faster than expected !! Thank you so much Debbie, Jessica , Christine and AJ for everything. I will definitely be coming back again !
We truly appreciate the sentiments! We'll be sure to let them know!
I love coming here time and time again!
Thank you so much for the epic feedback, Attom!