Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Trulieve - Columbus
Leafly member since 2024
- 8295 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH
- call (614) 516-1181
- Followers: 21
- License CCD000034-00
- StorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
3 Reviews of Trulieve - Columbus
write a review
4.3
Quality
3.7
Service
3.7
Atmosphere
see all reviews
D........o
August 8, 2024
Employees know their stuff!
J........Y
December 13, 2024
Trulieve was the first dispensary we tried & we ended up >leaving before we got in the door<. They have ~6 spaces, all full, in a tight parking lot so I pulled a bit into the no parking zone, so as to not block others while I jumped out to get in line & he came around to move the car. No more than 10 SECONDS after I parked, a door ~SWUNG~ open & a lady in a security uniform yells at him, "THERE'S NO PARKING THERE!!" As he's getting in the driver's seat, he politely tells her he's moving the car & her response was to YELL LOUDER, "THERE'S NO PARKING THERE!!!!" NOPE! I wasn't going to watch this lady be ignorant to the hubs while a gaggle of people watched, especially on what was to be a happy, happy day. I left the line & caught him as he came around the building & we left. The last place we are taking nonsense, is at a dispensary.
p........n
July 7, 2024
I interacted with several staff members and they all seemed professional and happy to be at work. This was my first visit and my first legal purchase; they made me feel comfortable and taken care of. The products were good. The store was clean and comfortable. Will return for sure. Fun tip: I told my budtender that my budget was $150. I asked them to find all sorts of different and fun items for me. I ended up with all sorts of fun things to try. Vapes, mints, gummies, sprays for under my tongue, even cinnamon🥰