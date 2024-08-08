Trulieve was the first dispensary we tried & we ended up >leaving before we got in the door<. They have ~6 spaces, all full, in a tight parking lot so I pulled a bit into the no parking zone, so as to not block others while I jumped out to get in line & he came around to move the car. No more than 10 SECONDS after I parked, a door ~SWUNG~ open & a lady in a security uniform yells at him, "THERE'S NO PARKING THERE!!" As he's getting in the driver's seat, he politely tells her he's moving the car & her response was to YELL LOUDER, "THERE'S NO PARKING THERE!!!!" NOPE! I wasn't going to watch this lady be ignorant to the hubs while a gaggle of people watched, especially on what was to be a happy, happy day. I left the line & caught him as he came around the building & we left. The last place we are taking nonsense, is at a dispensary.