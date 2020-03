stephintigard on March 3, 2020

I feel a calming effect as soon as I walk through the doors. The staff is always welcoming and friendly. Lexi is a wonderful person. I seem to always get her at the register and it makes me happy. Knowledgeable and patient with you when you don't know what you want. Thank you Lexi! I have been to other dispensaries but always come back to trulieve. You have the best products, best quantity, and quality.