1 Review of Trulieve Framingham
Sort by
Most Helpful
S........3
May 30, 2022
Lack of caring about my concerns will costbthem a customer.. I discovered that Trulieve has overpriced products compared to what is happening in the local Framingham market. Nothing here seems to warrant the added cost. Staff is young and not very courteous. I found the staff to be juvenile in appearance and communication and not as knowledgeable as expected... Have found others qt Union Twist and Nova Farms to be more sincerely helpful.