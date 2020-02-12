CannaQueen863 on March 2, 2020

They lie about the strains. On the 1:1 Delta 8 it's in fact not blackberry kush and they dont even grow black berry kush!!! Very deceptive! Also they short all the bud aswell as its moldy and pre matrue...... also the labeling is off and they messed it up soo many times n it's JUST soo sad for the CANCER PATIENT'S & VETS!!! WE THE PEOPLE DESERVE BETTER!! THEY ARE in several law suits. Also the CEO of trulies is in prison. Google n research ppl...