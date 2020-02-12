We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
They lie about the strains. On the 1:1 Delta 8 it's in fact not blackberry kush and they dont even grow black berry kush!!! Very deceptive! Also they short all the bud aswell as its moldy and pre matrue...... also the labeling is off and they messed it up soo many times n it's JUST soo sad for the CANCER PATIENT'S & VETS!!! WE THE PEOPLE DESERVE BETTER!! THEY ARE in several law suits. Also the CEO of trulies is in prison. Google n research ppl...
SirKushingtonThe3rd
on February 29, 2020
Brad M. Offered excellent customer service and took the time to explain the products to me. He is always super cordial and very knowledgeable. Trulieve Lakeland also probably has the best products around in my opinion. I recommend their Northern Hash Plant for $33.00. Great Indica for the price.
Atniner9
on February 22, 2020
the entire staff is always extremely helpful and half of the reason why I shop here, the other half is high-quality top-shelf meds, always!
Thetrojangoat
on February 14, 2020
Love this location! Shout out to the whole crew! I’ve already left the reviews on Google about this particular location. It’s worth the trip if you live far away. Usually have a great selection with the people really make a difference.
Matt S.