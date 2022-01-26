As one of the largest cannabis companies in the country, we will be bringing customer experience and quality products we are known for in the SouthEast. With over 150 dispensaries nationwide, Trulieve is one of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, now entering the State of West Virginia. Our Trulieve Morgantown dispensary offers medical cannabis products to eligible patients including flower, vape carts, tinctures, topicals, capsules, concentrates, RSO and more. Trulieve's plants are hand-grown in a controlled environment distinctly structured to reduce the need for unwanted chemicals and pests, ensuring the process is as natural as possible at every move. Our compassionate staff will help educate and introduce you to the assortment of cannabis products you can trust and enjoy.