Quality is getting better and better as far as the strands and the truclear carts and syringes go. I’m am most certainly happy with this dispensary and I’m fully aware that they are just a few months established here in WV. And I truly believe they are trying to give us all the options that are available in more progressive states. Hey you have to walk before you crawl we all know that and in that sense, they are very close to walking I believe. I was there the first day they opened the doors. And I frequent on weekly basis, even sometimes using the Trulieve dispensary that is also open when the one in Morgantown is closed. But what I’m getting at is why I believe they are not far from fully walking and running a muck instead of crawling, as I stated earlier. Every week the product gets better and better and I’m fully ecstatic for more products that most here in WV cannot possibly understand. That is supposing for the West Virginians that hasn’t been to another more thc friendly state. I’m excited what is in store from this company alone. They are the top dog in the state and I can’t possibly see anytime soon, a dispensary coming along here in WV, that will possibly trump Trulieve’s progressiveness and desire to establish themselves here in WV as the leader of cultivation here in WV. The proof is in the pudding. No other dispensary company’s is trying as hard as Trulieve is. And I’ll forever respect that. They are working hard for us here in WV to get us the treatment all of us here who has or is battling with medical or mental issues. And I could write another novel about how awesome the entire staff is at Trulieve here in WV.