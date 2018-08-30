oldsurfer66
best products in florida in my area everything is fire fresh and clean and the employees are cool
Thanks for leaving this review!
4.9
10 reviews
Smiles
😄
they are great! nice clean atmosphere, service is always friendly and patient!
Thanks for coming out to see us. We're thrilled you received great products and service. Come back soon!
Expert service. They listen and explain very clearly. Always friendly and helpful!
Thanks for being a Truliever, Wingman!
A very nice spacious place. Everyone was nice, The staff made me feel right at home. Was spot on the explanations of what I needed. I recommend this place to be your first\next dispensary choice 🙂
Thanks for the review!
Seriously I am a beginner. I have been dealing with excruciating muscle spasms and pain for years, on top of depression and anxiety and ptsd. I can't express to you how my life has changed. The people at truelieve are amazing!! They literally make me feel like they are holding my hand and teaching me as you would a child. Thank you for all the genuine kindness and love
Thanks for the positive review Dumplin! We are glad we can help make a difference for you. Thanks for being a Truliever!
Exceptional Service
We appreciate that!
Seriously 5 stars all the way around! Staff was super friendly and knowledgeable! I felt like I was at home! Made me feel very welcome! Got some great product too! I’m proud to be a local and hopefully work my way up to #1 customer!
Oh My!! What a beautiful review. Thank you for taking the time to let us know. :)
Great place
We agree. :) We will see you soon.
Friendly staff, clean store, great products. However, supply is so hit and miss currently. Once supply issues are fixed, they will be the best.
Thank you so much for the feedback!