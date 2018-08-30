Dumplin0214 on December 28, 2018

Seriously I am a beginner. I have been dealing with excruciating muscle spasms and pain for years, on top of depression and anxiety and ptsd. I can't express to you how my life has changed. The people at truelieve are amazing!! They literally make me feel like they are holding my hand and teaching me as you would a child. Thank you for all the genuine kindness and love