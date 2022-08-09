3 Reviews of Trulieve Riverview
s........A
August 9, 2022
EVAN and MONA are the BEST! They go ABOVE and BEYOND Customer Experience and Service. Every time I am at this store, I want to be helped by these two! They rock!!
M........a
April 21, 2022
I would like to give this place no star. Placed an order at 3:00 pm. in the afternoon only to find out at 8:40 pm they are out of everything I ordered. only reason I found out is because I called them. They canceled my order at 5:00 pm. With no call to let me know so I could go somewhere else. They said they would extend the sale, but they are out of everything I ordered what good does that do.
A........5
April 2, 2022
Sean @ Trulieve Riverview is super helpful with products ! This entire dispensary has an awesome Knowledgeable staff. Trust me, before this one opened , I had a very hard time getting help at the next closest location! It’s worth driving for !!