Cbudz77 on November 19, 2019

Trulieve in Bradenton is the best and my favorite dispensary on the Suncoast of Florida. The employees are fantastic; they are always providing the best customer service, knowledgeable, and organized, especially Katie, Meg, Shy, Emily, Amber, Dee, Kevin, Matt, Chris, Collin, Sean... The flower at trulieve is perfectly harvested, cured, as well as preserved; each strain, which is usually on leafly, has true therapeutic, medicinal, and healing benefits. Knowing the name of the strain and exploring it on leafy is extremely important especially to know what symptoms the flower will relieve. I have smoked mmj for over 10+ years and I would highly recommend trulieve for your therapeutic needs.