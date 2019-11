Heather4186green on August 20, 2019

This location has the most positive and amazing atmosphere! I have personally observed and experienced their friendly, energetic, and most importantly their respect and empathy towards their patients. Jonathan R., Christopher R., and Christina F., have all been and continue to be a great help to me in finding the right strains, and products that work perfectly for me. I cannot thank the whole staff enough for all that they do for me.