wendoy on October 20, 2019

The quality of the products both vapes and flower is and has been very good and has even gotten a little better, since I first started using Trulieve two years ago, when medical marijuana was first legalized in Florida. Placing orders for pick-up or delivery though, can be a nightmare. When you place the order, items you've ordered are not removed from available inventory, until they are actually packed and ready for pickup. Because of this, many times, my items that I ordered hours and even sometimes days earlier, are sold to customers over the counter. When they finally get around to packing up my order, many times, they are out of stock and I get the dreaded phone call to tell me they are out of stock on my order. I usually can only order at the beginning of each month, since I am disabled and on a fixed income. When they sell my items I've already ordered to customers over the counter, while I wait for a text confirming my order's fulfillment, it's extremely frustrating. I don't blame any of the employees for this problem, they are gracious and helpful without exception, in my experience. I blame corporate management, for not having a computer inventory system that can remove items from available stock in their computer system, when an order is placed, rather than hours or days later when it's actually fulfilled.