Robbie F. Was amazing! so helpful and knowledgeable and took his time explaining products to me. I will definitely be back!
4.8
10 reviews
I think that everyone at this location is very helpful and very nice. I do believe some of the bud tenders would benefit with more education on product before opening time of day. I think that that’s important a lot of your bun tenders know nothing about the strain or if they know about the strain they don’t really know about the THC in the hand bottle.There is one bud tender Jenna I believe her name was I have called and left her name before so if I’m incorrect you can check with the phone records who is absolutely excellent! That is the only reason why I gave for for service it’s because I believe that you should know your product and be able to sell it when you’re on the floor. You are a sales person you should be professional and correct. That have to look it up at point of sale. Just trying to help in any sales industry know your product! Otherwise, every time I Visit it is pleasant.
Best shop I have found in the area, and judging by the line that never dies down, others probably agree. Quality is always excellent. Although the entire staff is awesome, Delaney is one of the best, and is always going to make sure you get exactly what you want. Take advantage of the pick up order system or be prepared to wait 45min-1hr.
Nice place, fairly busy. Good first-time customer discount. I will be coming back. Dennis & Jack did a fine job!
I am a regular customer of Trulieve and the entire staff is helpful and knowledgeable. Special recognition to Natalia who went above and beyond to help me. It was greatly appreciated. Trulieve and Natalia are great.
Thank you so much for the feedback, RevTomi! See you soon!
I wasn’t there long
We're glad we could be expedient and easy! Thank you!
Always have a wonderful experience at Trulieve. Trevion is always a great help much appreciated. Thanks
We love the feedback and hope to see you soon!
The quality of the products both vapes and flower is and has been very good and has even gotten a little better, since I first started using Trulieve two years ago, when medical marijuana was first legalized in Florida. Placing orders for pick-up or delivery though, can be a nightmare. When you place the order, items you've ordered are not removed from available inventory, until they are actually packed and ready for pickup. Because of this, many times, my items that I ordered hours and even sometimes days earlier, are sold to customers over the counter. When they finally get around to packing up my order, many times, they are out of stock and I get the dreaded phone call to tell me they are out of stock on my order. I usually can only order at the beginning of each month, since I am disabled and on a fixed income. When they sell my items I've already ordered to customers over the counter, while I wait for a text confirming my order's fulfillment, it's extremely frustrating. I don't blame any of the employees for this problem, they are gracious and helpful without exception, in my experience. I blame corporate management, for not having a computer inventory system that can remove items from available stock in their computer system, when an order is placed, rather than hours or days later when it's actually fulfilled.
Everyone is super helpful and very friendly. Shawn helped me that last few times, great guy to deal with. I would recommend trying this place out to everyone.
We can't wait to provide the same excellent service in the near future! Thank you!
Visited for a pick up today and had an issue getting exactly what I wanted from the site. Natalia was both a treat to work with and extremely knowledgeable, she found what I needed at a better price all while keeping us laughing! Best experience ever, love Trulieve!
We're glad you had a pleasant experience!🙌