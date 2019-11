Supercoolmom on May 15, 2019

As a first time customer, I asked for a personal consultation for guidance. The staff are all super friendly, but I met with Gabby for my consultation and it was her customer service that really stood out for me. We reviewed my script and she helped find the best combination of cbd/thc to meet my needs. She really took her time to make sure I had an understanding and at no point in time did I feel rushed or hurried, I felt like the only customer in the building even though the front lobby was a constant revolving door of customers. The atmosphere was very nice....clean and relaxing.