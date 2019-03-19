Imahsillygirl on October 1, 2019

Nice location, happy to have in Melbourne! Their waiting chairs in the front room are comfy. Wait times vary greatly based on a number of uncontrollable factors. However, if you are predominately looking for flower, and have a job (as In you can’t just run out the door any time you like), prepare to be regularly disappointed. They get flower about 3x/week and it’s nearly always ordered right out. Was just in there with a fellow disappointed patient and front desk was unhelpful in how we could resolve our empty-handedness I’m in my 2nd year of my MMJ Card and have only been able to buy the sativa flower I wanted one time at TL. They seem to always have 9# Hammer tho, if that’s your thing. Their 600 ceramic carts are my favorite. Except, it seems when I get the Co2 extracted strains they have little cannabis flavor (?) and a weird Non-flavor at that (I have 2 like it right now). Their GDP oil is a good strain for pain for me, and sleep assistance. You’ll always pay top dollar at TL but the products work. Like seemingly ALL of FL dispensaries, no edibles, other than crazily overpriced (compared to others) capsules. If any of their hardware fails? Save it as they have a great resolution policy. Cannabis-Staff ( as, “bud-tender”, seems overstated given their flower supply problems.) has been generally helpful and knowledgeable. I like that you’re able to bring recyclables in so you don’t have to put in general trash-population. I’m hopeful they’ll eventually get the supply sorted for the overwhelming demand, in just not hopeful in the timeline as they seem to shrug when you try to get more details.