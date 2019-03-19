Rmechell
DISLIKE the location, and the experience.. Never enough employees, always an hour + wait time.. Lost my online delivery order!! Never even a phone call... I won't shop here again..
I went to Trulieve Melbourne on 11/25/19 at approximately 11:30 am. I was told there would be a 45 minute wait. Others left instead of waiting but I stayed because I was not in a rush. Slowly the waiting room emptied of people there before me as new customers continued to arrive. Then several of these new walk-ins, whom I watched come in, went ahead of me. They were walking in and being called within 5 minutes and there I was still waiting. I brought this to the attention of the reception staff, a man and a woman, then later to the manager. They offered no explanation and treated me poorly for telling them of their unprofessional acceptance of patients in no particular order. I have spent close to $1000.00 at this location but will not be returning. If you go there be prepared to wait a long time to then be treated like sh**.
Gas af
You're too kind!😁🙌
Nice location, happy to have in Melbourne! Their waiting chairs in the front room are comfy. Wait times vary greatly based on a number of uncontrollable factors. However, if you are predominately looking for flower, and have a job (as In you can’t just run out the door any time you like), prepare to be regularly disappointed. They get flower about 3x/week and it’s nearly always ordered right out. Was just in there with a fellow disappointed patient and front desk was unhelpful in how we could resolve our empty-handedness I’m in my 2nd year of my MMJ Card and have only been able to buy the sativa flower I wanted one time at TL. They seem to always have 9# Hammer tho, if that’s your thing. Their 600 ceramic carts are my favorite. Except, it seems when I get the Co2 extracted strains they have little cannabis flavor (?) and a weird Non-flavor at that (I have 2 like it right now). Their GDP oil is a good strain for pain for me, and sleep assistance. You’ll always pay top dollar at TL but the products work. Like seemingly ALL of FL dispensaries, no edibles, other than crazily overpriced (compared to others) capsules. If any of their hardware fails? Save it as they have a great resolution policy. Cannabis-Staff ( as, “bud-tender”, seems overstated given their flower supply problems.) has been generally helpful and knowledgeable. I like that you’re able to bring recyclables in so you don’t have to put in general trash-population. I’m hopeful they’ll eventually get the supply sorted for the overwhelming demand, in just not hopeful in the timeline as they seem to shrug when you try to get more details.
We sincerely appreciate the feedback! Our goal is to improve for the benefit of the patients and your input helps us do that!
great flower and staff. my go too. cheers!
Cheers to you too! Thanks for the feedback!
Great place and excellent staff
Thank you for the love!
*Correction from yesterday's post My Budtender's name is Jacob Dittenber. He had been a blessing and goes above and beyond for his customers. I apologize for the error of yesterday's post. But again if anyone is new to the marijuana industry I would HIGHLY going to see Jacob Dittenber at Trulieve Melbourne he makes it very easy and knows his shit. Thanks again Jacob 👍 Satisfied Customer, Brian Bolt
We truly appreciate the sincere words, Thunderbee! We strive to provide the highest caliber of service we can! We'll be sure to let the location know of Jacob's hospitality and your kindness! Have wonderful rest of your day and thanks for being a Truliever!
It’s good
Thank you!
Thank you for coming to Melbourne! Products are of excellent quality and staff is helpful and always friendly! Puck Yeah!
We love your feedback, Sunshine! We will always dedicate ourselves to service and your input further inspires that dedication. Have a wonderful rest of your day and thanks for being a Truliever!🌿🙌
it has a good access and the staff is knowledgeable and patient friendly. It was a good learning experience.
Thank you so much for the kind words, Virginia! We hope to help you again in the near future!