Datsunbox420 on November 5, 2019

Staff is wonderful. I just have a problem with there marketing department. if you don't have the supply don't bait and switch folks trying to get medicine. flower there is always hard to get not gonna wait 2 hours to have my hopes up. I don't vist there mwf if need flower I drive South or North to a better run dispensary looks a methadone clinic on those days. Corporate is the problem and I've seen customers get really NASTY with the employees. I blameTruileve marketing corporate team need to get their act together feels very uncomfortable visiting alot of their FL locations.