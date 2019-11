9044606145 on September 26, 2019

i wont even waste my timed. jax st aug. the manager at this one. just like jax. an im watching to see how the other stores go. they start with ow we care about the medical benefits. only using cancer patience and vets to get open. then start pulling the discounts from vets and and everyone else. trulieve has been the biggest offender of the bait and switch lie. and users of illness and pain of others to for huge financial windfalls. at the expense of the people that they swore they were trying to help. i have to check a box saying it was my first time there because the other two are the worse of the three i can check all lies. fake smile and laughs for god sake. if your going to have people sale meds to people teach your employs about the product. dont lie and say oh that is out this is just as good. and they have no idea what there talking about. separating people so they can bait and switch. shady shady shady business owners and practice. online ordering to customer service. i started with the jax one went down hill same way. st aug opened . started fine then just like Jax. if your a vet or elderly or ill where u need meds. keep your eye on these people. and your prices. and scams. and get over the compassion its a facade. its all business. look at the prices going up and at the same time saying oh we didnt mean you could use points on type of your discounts. which in fact they used to get people to sign up so the can expand, do your research. have a good day and that 1 star is B.S. there way below zero on service !!!!!