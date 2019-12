Ore1961 on August 15, 2019

Went for pre filled vape cartridges. Is the only place I've been too that took the time to explain to me some differences about how oils are gathered and differences. Answered all questions, liked the atmosphere. I hope the young men working their if they are the owners make it in this cut throat business. Highly competitive market. Knowledge and how customers are treated way alot other than price points. I'm satisfied with what I purchased. I will shop here again especially if they continue to carry what I like and use. Not one place has had the same pre filled flavor,brand and %thc that I've purchased in 3 previous attempts to buy same product everytime I'm needing a refill. Just like every business of all types you need to shop and buy what YOU like and use. They have it for me so far. Im well pleased! Thank You