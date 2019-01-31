3aday
Always has quality flower! I love the OTD pricing! Wide selection of cannabis products!
Been awhile since my visit. Needing to get back downtown to make another visit. Welcomed with smiles and good knowledge
Amazing group of people and great product! Reward system is also top of the line too. Definitely one of my favorite places for flower. The deals are awesome too, love the Strain of the day and that you can get 3gs unlike most that's 1g limit. First place I can honestly say I'd wear their logo tee with pride and sunglasses. Great place!
Thank you! We appreciate your awesome review.
My wife and I bought a black bird cartridge, got home wouldn’t work, we drove from Bartlesville. We called they said bring it back and exchange it, we did. I now have my second black bird cartridge that doesn’t work. My wife used it there, got home and now it’s also missing the same part as the first and won’t hit. They have good flower, but I’m not a fan of black bird cartridges. I now have a 85% full that is basically trash.
I am terribly sorry to hear about your experience with Black Brd. Please call the store, we will make it right!
I love this place! Best quality. Everyone is Amazing. I really LOVE the strain of of the day specials. I REALLY wish there was a strain of the day on weekends.
Thank you for your very kind words... We are so happy that you love the strain of the day! We are working on possibly bringing it on our weekend specials. Stay tuned!
great deals on edibles, beautiful dispensary
We love our edibles... Glad you enjoyed the dispensary.
Great place!
Thanks a bunch!
great selection, helpful staff, a veterans discount and a reward program! best place in town
Thanks a bunch!
Clean, positive and friendly. Best service in Tulsa
Thank you so much! We cant wait to be of assistance to you again!
The staff was knowledgeable, professional and very helpful
Thanks so much!