Bvillestoner84 on October 1, 2019

My wife and I bought a black bird cartridge, got home wouldn’t work, we drove from Bartlesville. We called they said bring it back and exchange it, we did. I now have my second black bird cartridge that doesn’t work. My wife used it there, got home and now it’s also missing the same part as the first and won’t hit. They have good flower, but I’m not a fan of black bird cartridges. I now have a 85% full that is basically trash.