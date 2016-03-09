Stores with menus nearby
Tumbleweed - Parachute
Location – Western Slope of Colorado, directly off I-70 at Parachute exit #75, look for the Green Cross next to Shell Gas Station and Wendy’s. Our store is located in-between Tumbleweed Liquors and Metcalf Excavation. Truckers are welcome, plenty of parking in front of store and off to the sides of our store. Handicap Access available as well! Products – Recreational; 21 plus only. We have a huge selection of edibles (Chocolates, Gummies, Candy, Drinks, Truffles, Drink Mixes, ETC) and a wide range of concentrate products (Sap, Sugar, Shatter, Budder, Live Resin, Vapes, ETC). Large variety of flower, glassware, topicals, and more at competitive prices. Interested? Check out our menus on WeedMaps! Call/Visit our store to see what we have available or if you have any questions/concerns.