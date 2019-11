Ohmpi on February 22, 2017

Really the most cosy , comforting place to hang out ! Small , just off Spui square in the alley opposite to the side entrance of Cafe Hoppe since 1670! Since 1985 this miniature shop has been one of Amsterdams best kept secrets ! Ginormous menu , Helpful mature staff and soulful music ! Great place to spend a drowsy Amsterdam morning