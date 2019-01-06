Bring back your plastic containers and exit bags for 5% OFF your purchase!
Veterans get 5% OFF Thank you for you service!
All UKPsych patients get 10% OFF
Any Two 1G Pre Rolls $22
20% off ALL glass Free rolling papers or cones with purchase of $50
$10 OFF 1/2s and OZs 10% OFF Concentrates (vape carts included)
10% OFF EVERYTHING!
Buy any 2 SoloS Extract Co. products and get $10 OFF
Greetings UKHash family! With the changing season at UKHash, we want to bring the community back together. We are having an edible blow-out sale for this holiday season, in addition we will have a buy one-get one half off on Durbin Poison shatter and all of our vape carts while supplies last. We want to take time to apologize for a rocky price roll out and give back to the UKHash family. Come say hi and stock up for the winter, and we hope to see some familiar faces.