Been here a few times. Usually good but Recently prices hiked. Now just as expensive as Nirvana but the quality of treehouse. Terrible.
4.5
10 reviews
I drive an hour to get here every week and buy a half ounce of flower, sometimes more. This week, I go in and the prices are raised and I get really tiny dried out buds. This has been a dispensary I have recommended to others for the reasonable prices and good quality and today when I go in, I am surprised with a huge price increase and the bud tender says the best they can do it give me less flower, no discounts or anything can help me get it close to what I was paying before. I unfortunately will have to find a new dispensary. Sad day.
do not..skimpy
Best dispensary in Tulsa!!
This place is incredible! A wonderful selection. Great product. And, friendly staff. I would recommend to anyone. And, I am definitely going back!
Great product and very friendly employees. The only thing is the location and the stairs the rest is awesome.
First visit today, I was very impressed with all the variety of strains.. There patient with the customers, and will make u feel at home.. Highly Recommend anyone looking for multiple strains to stop by and visit.. All prices are the same no matter the strain, (I’m big on indicas) I definitely will be back for more.. thanks a lot UKHash.. A+++
It kicks ass the guys were super cool and very helpful, I went in for holy grail and ended up going with the Fire OG at their recommendation and im very pleased with the taste and i felt it very quickly so hands down its one of the best strains i have tried. i will be back
There’s not much I can say that hasn’t been said... I finally had a chance to stop by UKHash and I am so glad that I did. Top quality products and super nice/knowledgeable guys working. I’m pretty picky and haven’t been impressed with many shops around town so far but this dispensary definitely exceeded my expectations. I will be back for sure!!! Thanks again!
Definitely my new favorite. The guys were super cool . Flowers I got were 😁😁😁🔥