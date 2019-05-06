alison5713 on November 6, 2019

I drive an hour to get here every week and buy a half ounce of flower, sometimes more. This week, I go in and the prices are raised and I get really tiny dried out buds. This has been a dispensary I have recommended to others for the reasonable prices and good quality and today when I go in, I am surprised with a huge price increase and the bud tender says the best they can do it give me less flower, no discounts or anything can help me get it close to what I was paying before. I unfortunately will have to find a new dispensary. Sad day.