Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I love the staff here (and Birdland location) and because of that will keep coming back! Best deals on wax wenesday too!!
505er
on October 12, 2018
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff.
great quality of product.
Please open a location in Gallup!
CBDb4THC
on June 16, 2018
$14/gram for flower products. Please, I will drive down the road and get my medicine for 4-6$ less a gram. No first time customer gift. Really, with those prices.
kushykittie
on November 17, 2017
I was helped out quickly, and everyone I talked to was polite and happy to answer my questions. Bud isn’t as pretty as some other places, but they run good sales.
ABQHealer
on September 17, 2017
The flower is good. Standing in the lobby for 20 minute and NO ONE even coming to the receptionist's desk shows very little concern for customers.
In other words, skip this place. The flower isn't worth being ignored by the staff.
csalaza29
on September 4, 2017
Great Service every time. Knowledge staff
waterlily54
on July 9, 2017
I love it! The staff is friendly, knowledgeable and awesome; and the facility is very clean.