KernelTrichrome on April 28, 2017

I have only been to ultra twice now, first time at bob hill location. 14 dollar grams shouldn't exist any time of week, especially with the poor quality buds they have. I bought a couple grams today and boy another big let down and waste of money. Airy loose buds mostly, a few ok... I didn't spend to long because all I saw was disappointment. The whole tie dye hippie theme to this place is so dated I could only laugh at it really. New Mexico cannabis is just so lacking. I think I'm gonna give up on them all here. Sad. I would not recommend.