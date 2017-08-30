HappyRockN on May 8, 2019

Don't believe the star rating, they give discounts for showing a 5* review. If you've ever seen quality flower, the first thing you will notice here is that they don't have it. Horrible quality at high prices and constant shortages. On top of that, they are currently lobbying to take away our Personal Production Licenses so that we have no option but to buy their inferior products at outrageous prices.