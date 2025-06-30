Last updated:
About this dispensary
Uma Flowers - Waltham
We are a woman-led, family-owned dispensary that is committed to improving the health and wellness of our surrounding communities with access to high-quality cannabis. We are proud to be a part of the Northeastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire communities. Located in Waltham, MA, visit us for a wide selection of curated cannabis products. From trichome-dense flower and terpene-filled live resin to potent edibles & more, we have something for everyone. Come see us today! We look forward to serving you.
Leafly member since 2025
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 15 minPaymentCash
Available until 8pm ET
