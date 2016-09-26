oregongal80 on December 29, 2016

I've been a regular at this Dispensary since they first opened for rec. Good quality buds and products for very decent prices. The budtenders are knowledgeable about their products and are very easy to talk to. They take the time to listen to the customers and help them find the right product for whatever their needs. I have to say I was surprised to check out this website and what I read with the last review. In all my times I've been there (which is too many to attempt to count) I've never seen the budtenders handling the buds by hand. They always use the tongs. They are more than happy to let you smell the product but I don't see them letting customers handle the buds before purchase. As for their product being dry, personally, I would rather buy dryer bud so I know I'm getting the weight I'm purchasing over wet, with the potential of growing mold. I've just never had an experience like what was described. I will continue to be a regular and I always recommend Umpqua Green Cross to friends.