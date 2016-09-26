Jordmodir
I LOVE UGC!! All the bud tenders are friendly and knowledgable about their product. selection changes all the time which is great for variety. Not a big dispensary, but it's a really good one.
For the time I stopped by it was cool. im surprised they use the tiny area as the bud shop and the main area as the hangout area. it is cute and the guy was super nice. bud was good vape was ok. havent been back because it is out of the way. will return if i pass again.
No menus on leafly, location is out of the way from population. Prices are competitive however they are by no means cheap. Stems are sold with your bud so no courtesy budtending there. Quality bud to them is Mediocre to most. Atmosphere did not feel like a dispensary felt and looked too much like a auto repair shop. Much needed improvement at this location
Loyal customer. Won't go anywhere else.
Great product and extremely competitive pricing. The budtenders are super friendly and the environment is cozy and comfortable.
I've been a regular at this Dispensary since they first opened for rec. Good quality buds and products for very decent prices. The budtenders are knowledgeable about their products and are very easy to talk to. They take the time to listen to the customers and help them find the right product for whatever their needs. I have to say I was surprised to check out this website and what I read with the last review. In all my times I've been there (which is too many to attempt to count) I've never seen the budtenders handling the buds by hand. They always use the tongs. They are more than happy to let you smell the product but I don't see them letting customers handle the buds before purchase. As for their product being dry, personally, I would rather buy dryer bud so I know I'm getting the weight I'm purchasing over wet, with the potential of growing mold. I've just never had an experience like what was described. I will continue to be a regular and I always recommend Umpqua Green Cross to friends.
Great place, I really enjoyed conversing with the budtender, a very cozy chill environment. It was obvious they are waiting on this years harvest, and I will return to check out the fresh goodies in November.