I absolutely love this place. The people are really friendly and easy to talk with. One girl i keep running into often helps me get what i need and also recommend one of my new favorite strains.
3.7
10 reviews
My dad lives down the street from here. Every time I go visit this is the go to spot. They have dank rosin.
Great store & staff! All very friendly, knowledgeable and professional. I don’t like the fact there are homeless people outside asking for money.
!!!Tourist TRAP!!! Pushy staff, young just 21 and just rude. Security is pushy as well never nice nor a smile.... Customer service needs work. Their ADA ramp has a gate on it? The ADA accessible door isn't monitored by staff so when someone in a wheelchair needs access they cant why, 1. door is locked... 2. No on monitors it so thy must bang on it for someone to get the time to walk over (if they have anyone) and let them in... Walmart style show and tell and same with prices. If you want good quality CANNABIS use LEAFLY read reviews do the research. RUCKUS which is next door to the Mexican restaurant. Has good quality and AWESOME prices!! Also from my understanding they was the 1st SHOP on 15th & Republican NOT ikes..........
This place feels like a chain... It’s where the tourists and non-locals go. The people are nice and they have cheap deals to get you in the door but the quality is usually pretty embarrassing so it’s kinda a gimmick. Always be suspicious of stores that have to try so hard on marketing. For a more local experience and way better quality, go to Ruckus across the street.
Gotta Love Ike’s
I was excited to hear this location was accepting debit cards. When I got there I was asked to download an app and put my credit card information on it in order for my transaction to work. Not a fan. I wish they used a different company that didn’t make me jump through so many hoops to use my debit.
As a fan of the CD location, I was stoked to check out this shop. I've had quick and helpful service every time I've been. Their deals are great for the mid flowers they serve at the low end of price. When I feel like treating myself to something a bit fancier, they got that too. I appreciate their order-ahead service for the efficiency I need after a long day. They've started to bring in promotors that hang out to show off their product every now and then, which is fun if you like to check out something other than flower or concentrate. Sadly, they tend to be without samples lol. Couple of ATMs on-site, but there's a QFC across the street (great for getting snacks, drinks, and cash-back before heading over to Ike's) as well. The neighborhood is nice, and the cafes within the area are tasty, so don't forget to support the local businesses!
Absolutely awful store. Terrible selection. Do not trust the business owner when he says that this is the best selection and prices, other stores in the city prove that wrong. Furthermore, this store's budtenders are incompetent.
I really enjoy going to Uncle Ike's. They have so many choices at really good prices. There was a time when the Budtenders would inform you of their product and had good knowledge of it. It seems as if now, they just want you to buy your weed. The best thing to do is order on line or view their product on line and go in and purchase.