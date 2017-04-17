sen420 on June 13, 2018

As a fan of the CD location, I was stoked to check out this shop. I've had quick and helpful service every time I've been. Their deals are great for the mid flowers they serve at the low end of price. When I feel like treating myself to something a bit fancier, they got that too. I appreciate their order-ahead service for the efficiency I need after a long day. They've started to bring in promotors that hang out to show off their product every now and then, which is fun if you like to check out something other than flower or concentrate. Sadly, they tend to be without samples lol. Couple of ATMs on-site, but there's a QFC across the street (great for getting snacks, drinks, and cash-back before heading over to Ike's) as well. The neighborhood is nice, and the cafes within the area are tasty, so don't forget to support the local businesses!