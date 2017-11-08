SlantedEyez420 on October 20, 2019

I love uncle herbs! I drive across town just for the service. But tonight disappointed me. I rarely if not ever post bad review but I’m DISAPPOINTED tonight. I walked in(9:30pm-9:40pm), it was busy and I was last in line. I waited patiently for my turn to be assisted. When that time came, a female customer walks in. She walks towards the counter and was immediately greeted by the female budtender. I was like ok no big deal she’ll probably notify the female customer I was waiting first and was next to be assisted. Did that happen NO. The budtender goes on and assists her. Then when another budtender was free to assist me I brought it up to their attention, “Hey I was waiting in line first I’m just wonder why she was assisted before me?” and what action was taking? NOTHING.... he just looked at me. DISAPPOINTED! So I just asked for what I wanted and left. I am also in the Industry and never will I make a customer feel the way I felt tonight. Neglected..... What’s the point in waiting in line if your Budtenders doesn’t even bother to see who’s next in line to be assisted?