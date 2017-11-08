EAAtoker907
Uncle Herb's is good stuff 5/5.
4.3
10 reviews
I love uncle herbs! I drive across town just for the service. But tonight disappointed me. I rarely if not ever post bad review but I’m DISAPPOINTED tonight. I walked in(9:30pm-9:40pm), it was busy and I was last in line. I waited patiently for my turn to be assisted. When that time came, a female customer walks in. She walks towards the counter and was immediately greeted by the female budtender. I was like ok no big deal she’ll probably notify the female customer I was waiting first and was next to be assisted. Did that happen NO. The budtender goes on and assists her. Then when another budtender was free to assist me I brought it up to their attention, “Hey I was waiting in line first I’m just wonder why she was assisted before me?” and what action was taking? NOTHING.... he just looked at me. DISAPPOINTED! So I just asked for what I wanted and left. I am also in the Industry and never will I make a customer feel the way I felt tonight. Neglected..... What’s the point in waiting in line if your Budtenders doesn’t even bother to see who’s next in line to be assisted?
Small selection, little atmosphere besides “industrial” but a great stop on the way home for some quality green. Guys behind the counter are friendly and clearly enjoy sharing their knowledge.
They don’t honor the deals posted. They currently have buy one get $10 off on concentrates so I went over to pick up 2 g of shatter advertised at $40 per gram expecting to pay $70 for 2 g . The customer service rep had the 2 g in her hand and went back to ask the owner apparently the owner refused to honor his own deal posted online. I emailed the company and ask them to remove the ad so other folks don’t have to go through the same humiliating experience I had to but of course the advertisement is still up and of course they are not honoring it. Please on’t waste your time going over there you will be disappointed .
Really nice shop with a lovely atmosphere. The budtenders were nice too with a decent amount of knowledge. Will stop by again though.
It’s awesome
I think the location is great but that could be because I live close. Employees are always very nice and super helpful
I’m a regular here, pretty good shop, Sometimes the newer bud tenders make mistakes, like yesterday(1/3/19) when they forgot my bogo $10 off concentrates deal, lost out on savings on 6 gs. I will say Joe, who usually serves me, is awesome and has not made any mistakes and is great at helping make selections, let’s me see the waxes, crumbles etc and select out the one that looks best to me.
I'm from Phx and I stopped by Uncle Herbs Dispensary before camping in Payson. I bought gummies and chocolate, since they are "Vaccuum Sealed" I thought it would be okay to put my edibles in the ice chest. However i was Wrong because Both packs of gummies And Both chocolate bars were completely soaked. How did water get into my "Vaccuum Sealed" edibles? Idk if the seal came open when you guys hole punch them to hang them up or what but don't try to sell your stuff as Air Tight or Vaccuum Sealed when its not. They tasted like crap.
First time patient came into get my medicine, hours are nice , being from out of town and wanting to get home it was convenient how early they open! Didn’t have to fill out any first time patient paperwork which was nice, and the budtender was awesome, knowledgeable and friendly, all around great place, flower is on point! Highly recommend this place!👍🏻