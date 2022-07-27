We were so happy with our experience here. They have really great prices on some awesome products also. We walked away with a lot of great deals. We loved them so much we stopped by the next night to grab a few more things from them! Will 100% be back. New favorite dispensary. Plus the people working were all awesome and so nice!
