United Cultivation - Groton
dispensary
Recreational

GrotonMassachusetts
395.1 miles away
Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Other

About this dispensary

Groton's Premier Adult-Use Dispensary! Locally-owned and operated, founded by friends (and always welcoming more), we have made it our mission to provide the best dispensary experience for all who visit- from first time smokers to long-term tokers, and everyone in between. Nothing unites people from so many different walks of life like cannabis does, and here at United Cultivation this culture is at the heart of what we do. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is dedicated to helping our customers understand and appreciate the power of the plant. We stock a huge variety of accessories, apparel, and novelty items, and meticulously curate our menu, which is displayed in a unique and informative trading-card-style format.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
489 Main St., Suite A, Groton, MA
Send a message
Call 978-384-2616
Visit website
License MR284616
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

