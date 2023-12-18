United Cultivation - Groton

Groton's Premier Adult-Use Dispensary! Locally-owned and operated, founded by friends (and always welcoming more), we have made it our mission to provide the best dispensary experience for all who visit- from first time smokers to long-term tokers, and everyone in between. Nothing unites people from so many different walks of life like cannabis does, and here at United Cultivation this culture is at the heart of what we do. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is dedicated to helping our customers understand and appreciate the power of the plant. We stock a huge variety of accessories, apparel, and novelty items, and meticulously curate our menu, which is displayed in a unique and informative trading-card-style format.