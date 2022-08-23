Whether you want to burn one solo or have a kick back with your friends over some edibles, we're here to meet all of your cannabis needs night and day. We offer a variety of different products and brands, so you can pick and choose your favorites or try something new. By shopping through UpHi, you get a different type of shopping experience than from a traditional marijuana dispensary since you shop from the comfort of your home. There is no high-pressure sales; rather, our friendly, knowledgeable staff will provide you with the best service possible.