At Upstate Canna Co, our goal is to retail top tier New York State cultivated and distributed natural cannabis products to the local community, state, and incoming tourists. We value products that are ethically grown and processed, environmentally friendly as well as incorporated with safe ingredients to ingest and digest. Our staff is comprised of knowledgeable, educated, and passionate employees who have all enjoyed and endured the cannabis culture for many years. We strive to provide a quality experience for our customers covering the full spectrum of cannabis. Our cannabis store offers an array of cannabis products that can be used as an optional therapeutic modality which may potentially present many beneficial effects including non-THC products. We do not sell any products that have not been lab tested.