URB Cannabis is by FAR the best dispensary I've ever been too. The building is immaculate, the service is superb, reception greets you with a smile on their faces, the budtenders are super knowledgeable, cashiers are always quick yet extremely efficient...Don't even get me started on their DAILY deal prices... Absolutely "outstanding"! Overall, I was amazed by everything about URB! Management is always on top of the game, super friendly and helpful always. I love the selection, the set up, and the vibes. I could go on and on about how great this this business is!! I will not step foot in another dispensary! Don't walk... RUN to URB cannabis in Monroe! You won't regret it.