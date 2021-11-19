URB Cannabis strives to enhance every part of your cannabis experience. By committing ourselves to delivering premium quality products and services, we can confidently say – we always got you. We offer In-store, Curbside and Online Ordering - Delivery Coming SOON! We accept both Medical & Recreational customers! Please see below for requirements: Medical Patients - Must be 18 years - Valid State/Government ID (pictured) - Valid Medical Marijuana License (hard license, no paperwork) - Out-of State Medical Patients are Accepted! Recreational Customers - Must be 21 years - Valid State/Government ID (pictured) Join our Texting Program to Stay Updated on Daily Deals & Specials -Sign up in-store or online now! URB Loyalty Program - 5% back on every purchase - URB Cannabis offers 5% cash back for all patients on every transaction (if enrolled into membership). For every purchase made points will be added to each patients profile. Points will accumulate according to cash spent. Patients have control over their points and choose when to cash in or save up. Points must be redeemed all at once.