At Urban Farms, we strive to change the stigma associated with cannabis by working with industry experts and maintaining integrity not generally associated with most brands. From seed to sale, our production is carefully managed to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality products at the best value possible. Urban Farms has created a series of exotic strains that are quickly gaining popularity amongst local cannabis consumers, including Banana Berry, GSP, Tropic Thunder, and more. Based in Lewiston, Maine with the best cannabis products around, Urban Farms is here to support the medical needs of our community.