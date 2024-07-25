Our Mission Urban Leaf strives to provide its customers with quality products at a competitive price. Let our courteous and knowledgable staff help you find the cannabis products to suit your needs. Browse our online menu and place an order for pick up at our dispensary. Education and customer choice are what makes Urban Leaf stand apart from other NY dispensaries. We provide everything you need in order to make the proper choice of cannabis specifically for your needs. Here at Urban Leaf we are passionate about being part of the inclusive New York cannabis community, and we are excited for you to join us on our mission.