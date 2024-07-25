636 products | Last updated:
Urban Leaf
Our Mission Urban Leaf strives to provide its customers with quality products at a competitive price. Let our courteous and knowledgable staff help you find the cannabis products to suit your needs. Browse our online menu and place an order for pick up at our dispensary. Education and customer choice are what makes Urban Leaf stand apart from other NY dispensaries. We provide everything you need in order to make the proper choice of cannabis specifically for your needs. Here at Urban Leaf we are passionate about being part of the inclusive New York cannabis community, and we are excited for you to join us on our mission.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 3
977 2nd Ave, New York, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000121
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
