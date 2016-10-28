ashton_billups
Everyone is so chill and helpful. Great conversation and products.
4.3
10 reviews
Robbie was our bud tender for our first visit. He was extremely knowledgeable and had a great personality. The bud quality is some of the best I’ve seen. Will definitely visit again!
My favorite place by far! Always have some good stains
Nice location, they don't carry High CBD flower. They sell super High THC flowers. Have good deals on dab products. Employees are knowledgeable but often appear stoned at work.
Great customer service!
Urban has some of the best flour in town. My favorite strains are the Ghost Town and the GG#4, both delicious and potent. Love this place! always leave happy (:
This was the worst visit to a dispensary I have ever had. I came in on a day there were specials to get my medicine and they overweighed by .01 and charged me an extra 5$ for it, Then they cut off the stem they overweighed. Like wtf. Don't charge me 5$ for a stem your going to cut off. The staff were pretty rude and uncaring. Definitely better Dispensaries with better buds and a friendlier staff. Won't be back to the San Mateo Location.
I love the atmosphere very great customer service Girl Scout cookie is amazing and so is there girl scout crumble
Flower was decent but overpriced. Hip hop shop looks geared more to full legalization than medical consumers. Won't go back.
By far my favorite dispensary. Quality products, competitive prices, & customer service unmatched. Always greeted/acknowledged when entering/exiting. "Highly" recommend visiting.