Villainous187 on August 27, 2017

This was the worst visit to a dispensary I have ever had. I came in on a day there were specials to get my medicine and they overweighed by .01 and charged me an extra 5$ for it, Then they cut off the stem they overweighed. Like wtf. Don't charge me 5$ for a stem your going to cut off. The staff were pretty rude and uncaring. Definitely better Dispensaries with better buds and a friendlier staff. Won't be back to the San Mateo Location.