thelionforreal on September 13, 2018

harvest on geary has just seen my last visit. since the legalization of cannabis, the average price of 1/8th has gone up no less than $10, and this is before the new state tax is added at the register at 10%. so the display prices don't match what you'll pay and still $10 higher than they used to be. they only had one gram in the store (up at the register, like a little add in at the grocery store), everything else was only measured in 1/8s (no 1/4, no 1/2, etc). the gram was $22. it might've been a gram in june when picked but it doesn't weigh out now, so i didn't even get a full gram. being back the hood clubs, harvest is some bullshit.