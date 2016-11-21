Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I like trying these new hips weed spots. This one is one the fancier side. There prices are not too shabby. Thank u
Laurynlondonluver
on June 6, 2019
Coo service fasho
oaklandsjoann
on June 4, 2019
Love this spot
ksturla1
on November 3, 2018
Great place to get your meds and everyone is very helpful knowledgeable. I’m going to be doing all my shopping here
Treelova2
on July 15, 2018
Great customer service all around, easy and quick experience!
goddessofgrass
on June 21, 2018
I love Harvest. They are a genuinely nice dispensary, that give their customers an overall better experience. It is a bit pricier than others, but it is nice to know I am getting a good product.
shootme1
on March 7, 2018
As of 3/7/18 the most compelling thing about this location is the guard at the door. A very nice guy. As to the rest...on 1/4/18 the price of a tin of Kiva blueberry choclates was $18.50. On 3/7 it is $32.50. Gouging? It seems like the owners are set on becoming the Nieman Marcus of dispenseries. Very pretty merchandising. If that is what twists your knob check it out. You wont find me there.
tbonethemerciful
on February 27, 2018
Overall a disappointment. Experience felt very bureaucratic. The opposite of chill. I would also add that prices were a little high. On the bright side, the fella helping me out was on point as far as product knowledge, the place was clean, & they gave a 10% military/veterans discount.