shootme1 on March 7, 2018

As of 3/7/18 the most compelling thing about this location is the guard at the door. A very nice guy. As to the rest...on 1/4/18 the price of a tin of Kiva blueberry choclates was $18.50. On 3/7 it is $32.50. Gouging? It seems like the owners are set on becoming the Nieman Marcus of dispenseries. Very pretty merchandising. If that is what twists your knob check it out. You wont find me there.