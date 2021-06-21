Urbn Leaf is NOW OPEN in San Jose. Serving both Recreational Customers ages 21 and up with valid government issued ID as well as Medical patients ages 21 and up with a valid Dr Recommendation/MMID Card and valid government issued ID. Urbn Leaf is setting the new standard for cannabis dispensaries. Our mission is to provide the highest quality service and cannabis products to every patron that walks through our doors. Fully compliant with CA Prop 64 and San Jose city ordinances, Urbn Leaf features a welcoming environment where recreational shoppers and medical patients can learn about modern cannabis technology while exploring a variety of products. Stop by to chat with one of our experienced staff members about which products best fit your needs and leave with confidence in your purchase.