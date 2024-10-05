240 products | Last updated:
Valley Greens
Valley Greens
Valley Greens, a retro-inspired Cannabis store where nostalgia meets modern convenience, offers a welcoming and approachable experience for customers of all backgrounds. Inspired by the local general stores of Peekskill's past, Valley Greens aims to create a trustworthy atmosphere where everyone feels comfortable exploring their carefully curated selection of cannabis products
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
939 Central Ave, Peekskill, NY
License CAURD-24-000138
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleBlack owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
