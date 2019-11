FrankG87 on January 27, 2019

I love the quality from this spot. Yes! It does get expensive mainly because I'm a heavy smoker and do like to try new items. My first experience I had here I had my items delivered, it was awesome! I ordered my stuff at 10 but deliveries don't start up until 12 so I did wait almost 3 hours to get my stuff. So the 2nd time I've purchased from here I made sure to go down and check it out. 20 minute drive from Visalia, not bad. Although the guy at the register had me waiting in the wait room for 30 minutes because he thought I had came with someone else "I came alone." So sat for 30 minutes wondering why everyone who came after me, especially in groups were allowed in but apparently I came with someone and he was only allowed in but I wasn't. Didn't understand that. But ok! So the 3rd time I came down it was a lot better. Now they have armed guards "front counter officer is very cute!" She was very welcoming and helpful. The staff this morning was different but all really chill. I had gotten a suggestion from the owner about a type of strain and it was bomb! I definitely gotta get down here again to see what else they got!