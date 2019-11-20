Follow
VERDE - 31st
$10 off Any 8th (3.5 Grams) of Top Shelf Flower.
Valid 9/27/2019 – 6/25/2022
$10 off Any 8th (3.5 Grams) of Top Shelf Flower. Limit of 2 per patient.
Limit of 2 per patient.
All Products
Sour Diesel by Hi-Tune Distribution
from Hi-Tune Distribution
19.27%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookie by Hi-Tune Distribution
from Hi-Tune Distribution
21.43%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Charm Dawg by Hi-Tune Distribution
from Hi-Tune Distribution
21.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Charm Dawg
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Zkittlez by This Old Hash
from This Old Hash
18.25%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Orange Skittlz
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GSC by This Old Hash
from This Old Hash
19.87%
THC
0.88%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Daily Deals!!!
from DEALS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband by Cannacopia
from Unknown Brand
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Venom OG by Cannacopia
from Unknown Brand
12.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape OG by Cure Moore
from Cure Moore
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape OG
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
!Tax included / out the door prices shown on all products!
from Out the door prices shown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Crockett's Haze - 1g Cured Rosin Wax by Harvest Health Extracts
from Harvest Health Extracts
48.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Crockett’s Haze
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) - 1g Crumble by Fuel Farms
from Fuel Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$571 g
In-store only
Blue Dream - 1g Badder by Fuel Farms
from Fuel Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$571 g
In-store only
Dark Angel 500ml disposable cartridge by Red Bud Elixirs
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$58½ g
In-store only
Go-rilla 500ml disposable cartridge by Red Bud Elixirs
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$58½ g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband 1g Live Resin Budder by American Made Medicinals
from Unknown Brand
90%
THC
1.3%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Amnesia Haze 1g Live Resin Budder By American Made
from Unknown Brand
80.5%
THC
1%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband 1g Shatter by American Made Medicinals
from Unknown Brand
82.3%
THC
1.3%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Chocolate's - Peanut Butter by Ruby Mae's
from Ruby Mae's
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate's - Caramel by Ruby Mae's
from Ruby Mae's
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate's - Coconut by Ruby Mae's
from Ruby Mae's
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Strawberry Flavored Gummies - 50mg By Oklahoma Sweet Grass
from Oklahoma Sweet Grass
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Blueberry Flavored Hard Candy - 50mg By Oklahoma Sweet Grass
from Oklahoma Sweet Grass
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Raspberry Flavored Gummies - 50mg By Oklahoma Sweet Grass
from Oklahoma Sweet Grass
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Chocolate Juice Drink - 60mg THC by Treacle Organics
from Treacle Organic
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Chocolate Juice Drink - 120mg THC by Treacle Organics
from Treacle Organics
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
Lemon Skunk - 5 Pack Pre Roll By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$57each
In-store only
DBL Lemon Cheescake - 5 Pack Pre-Rolls By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$57each
In-store only
Wonder Saver - 1g Pre Rolls By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
DBL Lemon Cheesecake - 1g Pre Rolls By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Loompa Headband - Vice 5 Pack
from PCD Processing
20%
THC
0%
CBD
loompa headband
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Mimosa - Vice 5 Pack
from PCD Processing
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Banana Punch - Vice 5 Pack
from PCD Processing
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Sour Diesel - 1g Pre Rolls By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Ultimate Dutch Passion - 1g Preroll by Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Sleeper - 1g Pre Rolls By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Wonder Haze - 5 Pack Pre-Rolls By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$57each
In-store only
Pink & Wet - 1g Pre Rolls By Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co.
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Smoothie - 1g pre-roll by Boys from Oklahoma
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Cali Dream 1g preroll by Twisted
from Twisted Extracts
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Cali Dream
Strain
$10each
In-store only
1234