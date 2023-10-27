Verde Plus

Chicanx family-owned, curated cannabis. Women-led. By BIPOC, for BIPOC. ALL PRICES LISTED ARE PRE-TAX! You can view your total with tax included at checkout. Verde is a Chicanx family-owned cannabis dispensary located in South Los Angeles founded under LA’s Social Equity Program. We aim to serve our community by providing a welcoming and legally secure dispensary with natural, quality, and affordable products. Verde hopes to change the stigma of shady trap-shops by providing a location where the community can acquire products legally and transparently. We are located on Normandie Ave, near Slauson Ave, a couple blocks away from the Slauson Swapmeet. Students, Seniors, and Veterans get 10% off full-priced items with a physical copy of a valid student or veteran ID. Last call is 9:45 PM Thursday - Saturday