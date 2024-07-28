dispensary
Recreational

Verdi

New York, NY
219.2 miles away
unverified listing

3 Reviews of Verdi

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
4 days ago
Great selection and great people
July 19, 2024
Nice experience and also enjoy the knowledege.
Yesterday
Kiana was helpful and awesome! Give Kiana a raise!