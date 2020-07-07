4........e on July 28, 2020

This place is easy to find, a bit tricky getting back out on RT9 tho. You have to preorder currently due to cv19 so, via the web The brownie scout was my pick, On entering everyone was so nice and pleasant, the place is setup nice, plexiglass everywhere to help keep everyone safe. They confirmed my order, presented it by holding it up and explained what it was I was purchasing , a few times to be sure I understood what I was buying. Plenty of parking and easy access all about, What about the Bud? Brownie scout by rythm - rise holdings Nice glass jar packaging (I'm gonna collect these~!) tiny tiny buds, website didn't say tiny buds or popcorn buds, I was surprised and a little miffed at the leggyness of the bud in the jar, Some leg didnt even have any bud on it it was just a stem with a 1/4" or of trimmed leaf. then I ground up a bit and smoked it. Ok now that hit a homerun. WoW 32.5% thc and very believable after a few hits. not a daytime strain at all LOL unless you plan on spending it in a hammock. cash and debit card(w/fee) no veteran discounts :(