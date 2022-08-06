You walk in, and the first thing you'll notice is that sweet delicious smell in the air. The kind of smell that reminds you of opening gifts on Christmas morning when you were a child. Then, as if that isn't enough, the staff are so incredibly pleasant and helpful. They know their craft well, and will more often than not drop huge knowledge bombs on any question asked. The products themselves... My dude.. They have everything. Well almost everything. They don't have food type edibles, but they do have capsules. Seriously though, if your a patient, and live anywhere near the area, this is the place to go.